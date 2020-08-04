Roger Dale Wilfong, age 71 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born April 20, 1949 in Cookeville, Tennessee to parents Harry and Alice Wilfong who preceded him in death along with his son, Roger Dale Wilfong, Jr. (Buddy); and sister, Judy Diane Wilfong.

Survivors include his wife, Lana Baker Wilfong; daughters, Stormy Colette Wilfong, and Lacie Anne Wilfong; step daughters, Rhonda Colette Rhoden, and Trudy Marie Thompson; son, Kristopher Luis Wilfong; step sons, Nicky Shane Culpepper and wife Tracie, and Joe Arence Willis (Bubba Joe); brothers, Kenneth Brown, Terry Brown and wife Caroline, and Gene Brown; brother-in-laws, Bob and wife Terry Baker, Phillip and wife Joni Baker, Byron and wife Danea Baker; grandchildren, Kasia Marie Gaman, Brett Mitchell LeBlanc, Summer Danielle LeBlanc, Lauren Nicole Culpepper, Leigh Ann Wells, Logan Aaron Wilfong, and Brianna Nicole Patton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

When I’m Gone

“When I come to the end of my journey, And I travel my last weary mile, just forget if you can, That I ever frowned, and remember only the smile. Forget unkind words I have spoken; Remember some good I have done, forget that I ever had a heartache, and remember I’ve had loads of fun. Forget that I have stumbled and blundered, and sometimes fell by the way. Remember I have fought some hard battles, and won, ere the close of the day. Then forget to grieve for my going, I would not have you sad for a day, but in summer just gather some flowers, and remember the place where I Lay. And come in the evening, When the sun pains the sky in the west, stand for a few moments beside me, and remember only my best.”

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

