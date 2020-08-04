Peggy Joyce Littlefield LaBuff, 81, of Dayton passed away on July 31, 2020 in Cleveland. Peggy was born August 2, 1938 in Baytown, Texas to parents William and Ethyl Mullins Littlefield.

Mrs. LaBuff lived her younger years in Baytown and had been a long-time resident of Dayton where she and her late husband L.V. raised their family. Peggy enjoyed crocheting, playing games and especially her Blue Bell ice cream. With her large family there was always fun times at family gatherings.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, L.V. Shelton LaBuff; her brothers, Robert, Billy, Raymond and Earl Littlefield; her sisters, Wilma Jean Burns and Doris McCarty; her granddaughter, Peggy R. LaBuff. She is survived by her sons, Raymond LaBuff , Roy LaBuff and wife BeBe; Elvis LaBuff and Jeannie and Tracy LaBuff and wife Twyla; her daughter, Shelē LaBuff Coburn and husband Sparky; grandchildren, Amy LaBuff, Jacee Moritz, Shelby LaBuff, Clayton LaBuff, Kevin Meyer, Kim Hodgson, Kallie Miles and Klint Miles; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Maudie Pack; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mrs. LaBuff will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton before the graveside on Thursday.

