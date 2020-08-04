Isabel Natalie Burkes, 93, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Humble, Texas. She was born on June 4, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Peter and Aniela Buchaynski Charydchak. Isabel graduated in 1945, from Hirsch High School, in Chicago. In 1949, she married the love of her life, Hubert Burkes where they spent their life together raising their family. She attended Grace Community Baptist Church in Dayton, Texas.

Isabel was very strong-willed, and she enjoyed working as a telephone operator, for Herman Memorial Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas. She pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with her family and grandchildren, bowling, square dancing, collecting various types of stamps, and watching the cardinals come to feed.

Isabel was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 31 years Hubert Burkes; and her siblings Nadia Kaplan, Mae Gregerson, and Eleanor Charydchak. Isabel leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Jeff Burkes and wife Melanie of La Porte, Indiana, Rod Burkes and wife Mary of Dayton, Texas, Brad Burkes of Jacksonville, Texas, Melany Burkes and husband Eric of Dayton, Texas; her grandchildren Casey Burkes and wife Monica of La Porte, Indiana, Chris Burkes of Dayton, Texas, Andrew Burkes and wife Whitney of Crosby, Texas, Carrie Burkes of League City, Texas, Chance Findley of Red Rock, Texas; her great-grandchildren Lilly Burkes of Crosby, Texas, Waylon Burkes of League City, Texas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service and committal for Isabel will be held at 10am, on Friday, August 7, 2020, in Palms Memorial Park, 2421 Hwy 146, Dayton, Texas, 77535, with Josh Seale officiating.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the services will be limited. Facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

