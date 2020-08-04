Lillian Elizabeth Pritchard, our sweet Beth, 59-years-old of Conroe, was born on August 15, 1960 in Liberty, Texas. She danced into the glory of Heaven on July 31, 2020.

The daughter of Wayne and Mary Gray, Beth was raised in Hardin, Texas and attended Hardin High School. In December of 1986, she married Raymond “Mike” Pritchard.

Nana was adored by her girls – her daughters, Summer and Coty, and her granddaughter, Ragen. Her playful side made her the best dog mom and grandma around. She loved her people with a fierce and unshakable selflessness, and committed her life to the joy of others. She was a light of encouragement to those around her, always quick to smile and with a giggle that would light up a room. She was a founding member of the wedding planning team, Love Birds & Co. and a valued member of the wedding community.

Proceeded in death by her parents and nephew, Zach Wright, those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 34 years, Mike, daughter Summer Mitchell and husband Jackie of San Antonio, their sons, Taylor and Nathan Mitchell, daughter Coty Pritchard and husband Alex Leal of Spring, her brother Bill Wright and his wife Bridgette of Montgomery, Lila Garrett and her husband Carl of Onalaska, Sonia Baez and her husband Ed of Georgetown, as well as her beloved granddaughter Ragen McGinley, and a host of relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Faith and Family in Batson. Brother Merle Blado will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10am.

Beth will be memorialized in Guedry Cemetery alongside beloved family and the countless saints that have gone on to glory before her. Honoring Beth as pallbearers are Alex Leal, Jackie Mitchell, Caleb Wright, Keith Price, Eric Rivera and Edgardo Rivera.

