The following people were booked in the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 2, 2020:

Cooper, Marianne – Possession of Marijuana

Hiar, James Douglas – Disorderly Conduct

Jackson, Larry Al – Parole Violation

Kinsey, Stefani Ann – Theft of Property, Hold for San Jacinto County

Reno, Reese Ray – Aggravated Assault

Robinson, Dexter Raheem Jr. – Theft

Venegas, Jose Santos – Evading Arrest or Detention

