State approves funding for Cleveland Municipal Airport

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Of that, $100,000 has been earmarked for projects at Cleveland Municipal Airport.

The funds will be used for engineering and design for lighting improvements at the airport. A project consultant will be selected this summer or fall.

These federal funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed to provide relief, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.

