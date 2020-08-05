Cameron Scott Boyd, 31, of Dayton died on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Cameron was born January 7, 1989 in Baytown, Texas to parents, David Boyd and Amber Wallace Boyd.

Cameron was a lifetime resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools graduating with the class of 2007. He was currently working as a pipefitter. Cameron loved sports and always supported his teams, the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and the UT Longhorns.

Cameron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Scott and Patsy Wallace, Cooper Boyd and Phil and Sue Kuhn. He is survived by his father, David Boyd and wife Tanya; his mother, Amber Boyd and fiancé Johnny Reed; grandmother, Catherine Boyd; daughter, Baylee Boyd; son, Brycen Broyles; fiancé, Heather Broyles; sister, Shelby Whisman and husband Austin; brothers, Jason Poulos and Justin Poulos; nieces and nephews, Brayden Boyd, Kelton Whisman, Emma Whisman, Anderson Whisman, and Ridge Poulos; aunts and uncles, Rhonda Campbell and husband Dale, Becky Johnson and husband Will, Cathy Boyd, Debbie Jackson and husband Vincent, Benny Boyd and wife Virginia, Kim Pope and husband Keith, Phil Kuhn and Joe Kuhn; numerous cousins and friends.

Service for Cameron will be 10:00 a.m., Friday August 7, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

