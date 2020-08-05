Melvin Douglas Weber, 81, of Galveston passed away on August 2, 2020. He was born May 20, 1939 in Houston, Texas to parents, Roy and Carrie Jones.

Melvin was a longtime resident of Galveston. He briefly lived in Nome and Dayton. Melvin served in the United States Coast Guard. He spent most of his career in law enforcement as the first chief of police of Sour Lake, in the Silsbee Police Department, as a deputy in Hardin County and retired as a deputy US Marshall in Galveston. He was a true patriot, loved God and Texas. He enjoyed John Wayne, old family shows and Elvis.

Mr. Weber was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carolyn Weber; his daughters, Melisa Johnson and Mary Weber, and his great grandson, Wade Joseph Johnson. He is survived by his son, Doug Weber and wife Theresa of Duncan, Oklahoma; his daughter, Regina Sensing and husband Chris of Liberty; grandchildren, Brent Louviere, Alan Louviere, Matt Johnson, Micah Weber, Mcray Weber, Kylie Louviere, Michael Johnson and Rhonda Johnson; great-grandchildren, Elyse Johnson, Dawsn Stanley, Ramsie Stanley, Beckham Stanley, Sutton Stanley, Emory Louviere, Brittany Johnson, Brandon Wehunt, and Caiden Patterson; great great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Vargas, Aziah Vargas, and Adriel Vargas, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Weber will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

