Carmen LaVerne Nedbalek, age 87 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born October 18, 1932 in Oak Flat, Texas to parents Thomas and Nolia Buckalew who preceded her in death along with her husband, Frank George Nedbalek; son, Joe Nedbalek, and grandson, Joseph Nedbalek.

Survivors include her sons, Guy Nedbalek, Frank Lynn Nedbalek and wife Renee; daughters, Kay LaVerne Lee, Gail Ann Nedbalek and husband Simon Jordan; grandchildren, Kenny Childress, Marie Childress Davis, Merissa Nedbalek Parsons, Jared Nedbalek, Kimberly Jordan Glawson, Dana Jordan, Robert Jordan, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Destiny Dumas, Emily Dumas, Jaimie Davis, Lane Davis, Devyn Day, Brice Day, Zayne Day, Connor Parsons, Emilyn Nedbalek, Lukas Nedbalek, Austyn Nedbalek, Nicole Mitchell, Jasmine Mitchell, Allyssa Glawson, Kayla Glawson, Joshua Glawson, Matthew Grensham, Ivan Jordan, Courtney Jordan, Alicia Jordan, Michael Jordan, Jaimie Emerson, CJ Emerson, and Aeryn Emerson; 3 great great grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Sterling White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook