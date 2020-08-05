Brian “BK” Eugene Kitzmiller, 52, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home in Dayton. He was born November 29, 1967 in Houston, Texas to parents Eugene Edward Kitzmiller and Melba Nall Kitzmiller. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Edward Kitzmiller.

Brian worked in the towing industry for Dan Wheeler Wrecker Service for over twenty years. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family dearly. He will be truly missed by many family members and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Dana Kitzmiller; daughters, Rebecca and Hannah Kitzmiller; mother, Melba Kitzmiller; sister, Tina Kitzmiller; nephew, Zach Kitzmiller and his wife Angela along with their two daughters.

Cremation services for Brian are being handled by the trusting care of Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, there has been an account set up to help the family with medical expenses. https://gf.me/u/yk9r9j

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

