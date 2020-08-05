Billie Bruce Lockhart, 85, of Moss Hill, TX, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Kingwood Medical Center, in Kingwood, TX, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Lockhart was born on August 25, 1934, in Moss Hill, TX, to the late Harvey William Lockhart and Nora Opal Whitehead. He was a true farmer of the land providing for his family and his country. He spent a period of time working for the Army Corps of Engineers on the Alaskan pipeline. He was an optimistic, witty person who loved to teach others the ways of life, especially his family. He had the gift of being able to fix anything. He loved to dance. Pawpaw was an avid fisherman and passed on that legacy to his grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Lockhart is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Kimberley Lockhart, Susan Renea Thornton, and sister, Nora Lou Finley.

Those left to cherish his memory are his special friend, Faye Varnado of Liberty, TX, son, Bruce Wayne Lockhart and wife Kitty of Moss Hill, TX; daughter, Janice Kay Kramer and husband Rick of Brenham, Tx; grandchildren, Bubba Guedry and wife Lacey of Batson, TX, Kimberly Lockhart of Batson, TX, William Bruce Guedry and wife Tammy of Brenham, TX, Haley Flores and husband Shawn of Hull, TX, Matt Thornton of Liberty, TX, Katie Woods and husband Bobby of Mt. Belvieu, TX, Hanna Stelly and husband John of Moss Hill, TX, and Ty Lockhart of San Diego, Ca; great grandchildren, Karlie Guedry, Macie Guedry, Kody Thornton and wife Vera, Kade Johnson, Robert Johnson, Josh Tillery, Kaley Guedry, Kaydance Flores, Kinley Flores, Blain Thornton, Kyle Woods, Zoey Woods, Wyatt Stelly, Tatum Stelly and great great grandsons, Sawyer Sevan Guedry, Gavin Thornton, great great grand daughter Keeli Thornton, many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

