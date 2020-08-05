Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 3, 2020:

Beasley, Jason Junior – Evading Arrest or Detention

Davis, Kade Orion – Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Failure to Identify Fugitive, Evading Arrest, Criminal Mischief and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Fletcher, Lyndsi Joy – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hoover, Elizabeth Marie – Theft of Property

Jansen, Jared Christian – Revocation of Community Supervision-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McGinnis, Toby Wayne Sr. – Hold for Chambers County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Ripkowski, Travis Reed – Driving Under the Influence By Minor

Thibodeaux, Justin Allen – Purchasing or Furnishing Alcohol for Minors

Trahan, Crystal Lorraine – Public Intoxication

Note: As of noon Wednesday, Aug. 5, photos of Kade Davis and Elizabeth Marie Hoover were unavailable.

Beasley, Jason Junior

Fletcher, Lyndsi Joy

Jansen, Jared Christian

Massengill, Brittney Bliss

McGinnis, Toby Wayne Sr.

Ripkowski, Travis Reed

Thibodeaux, Justin Allen

Trahan, Crystal Lorraine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

