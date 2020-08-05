Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 3, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 3, 2020:

  • Beasley, Jason Junior – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Davis, Kade Orion – Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Failure to Identify Fugitive, Evading Arrest, Criminal Mischief and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Fletcher, Lyndsi Joy – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Hoover, Elizabeth Marie – Theft of Property
  • Jansen, Jared Christian – Revocation of Community Supervision-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • McGinnis, Toby Wayne Sr. – Hold for Chambers County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Ripkowski, Travis Reed – Driving Under the Influence By Minor
  • Thibodeaux, Justin Allen – Purchasing or Furnishing Alcohol for Minors
  • Trahan, Crystal Lorraine – Public Intoxication

Note: As of noon Wednesday, Aug. 5, photos of Kade Davis and Elizabeth Marie Hoover were unavailable.

