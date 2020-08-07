Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 5, 2020:
- Asher, John Andrew – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
- Ballou, Devin Marshall – Failure to Identify, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Brown, Kellie Marie – Interfering With the Duties of a Public Servant
- Finley, James Kirk Jr. – Forgery, Evading Arrest or Detention, Theft and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument
- Minx, Jeremiah Leonard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Assault/Family Violence
- Rives, Lee Charles – Expired Registration
- Wasif, Muhammad – Keeping a Gambling Place