Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 5, 2020:

Asher, John Andrew – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Ballou, Devin Marshall – Failure to Identify, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Brown, Kellie Marie – Interfering With the Duties of a Public Servant

Finley, James Kirk Jr. – Forgery, Evading Arrest or Detention, Theft and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument

Minx, Jeremiah Leonard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Assault/Family Violence

Rives, Lee Charles – Expired Registration

Wasif, Muhammad – Keeping a Gambling Place

