Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 5, 2020

Bluebonnet News
The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 5, 2020:

  • Asher, John Andrew – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
  • Ballou, Devin Marshall – Failure to Identify, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Brown, Kellie Marie – Interfering With the Duties of a Public Servant
  • Finley, James Kirk Jr. – Forgery, Evading Arrest or Detention, Theft and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument
  • Minx, Jeremiah Leonard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Assault/Family Violence
  • Rives, Lee Charles – Expired Registration
  • Wasif, Muhammad – Keeping a Gambling Place
