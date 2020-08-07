Jones Public Library shares list of honorariums, memorials for August

The books listed below were donated to Jones Public Library in honor of or in memory of these people:

In Honor of:

Bode, Danny: This is Me, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma

Shook, Sheila: I Knew You Could Do it!, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma

Weaver, Carla: The Silk Roads, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma

In Memory of:

Berry, Kenneth: The Rose Rustlers, given by Liberty County Master Gardeners

Scott, Bobby: Kingfisher Animal Encyclopedia, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, given by Williamson & Till Families

Brown, Dale: Forest Life, given by Jay & Jan Knight

Brown, Trudy: Cravings Hungry for More, Pull Up a Chair given by Williamson & Till Families

Irwin, Janette: The Joyful Home Cook, Whiskey in a Teacup, Magnolia Table, Volume 2, Maybe, Because I had a Teacher, You are Home, Roar like a Dandelion, A First Book of the Sea given by Dayton High School Class of 1973

Kopecky, Richard Lee: Tom Clancy’s Code of Honor, given by Mike and Debbie Boltin

Krigar, Charlotte: The Path Made Clear, Magnolia Table given by Williamson and Till Families

Krull Robert: Silman’s Complete Endgame Course, WWII illustrated Atlas given by Williamson and Till Families

Mitchell, Peggy: Finding Home, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma

Mitchell, Peggy: Monetary donation to the Summer Reading Program, given by Margaret Unkel

Ripkowski, Franklin: Korean Dream, History of Tank Warfare, History of Air Warfare given by Deanie McClosky

Salgado, Anabel & Isabel: Los Tres Reyes Magos, Cuauhtémoc, Frida, Evita, Zapata, Guadalupe, La Catrina, Selena, Loteria, El Chavo, Cantinflas, De Colores given by Basilio, Amy, & Carla Salgado

