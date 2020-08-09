Dr. Ronald (Ronnie) M. Davis, 84, of Dayton passed away on August 6, 2020. Ronnie was born July 16, 1936 in Brownwood, Texas.

Ronnie was a longtime resident of Dayton and while in high school, he earned his Eagle Scout Badge but, his senior year he moved to California where he graduated from Merced High School. 1955-1963 he was in the US Navy Reserves as a Seamen Apprentice. He had a love for this country and was a true patriot. He attended Stephen F. Austin State College for his pre-med. During his senior year, January 24,1959 he married long time girlfriend Ollie Damek. He graduated In June of 1959. While attending SFA, he was a substitute professor in chemistry. He majored in Chemistry and Biology. He minored in Math and German. Ronnie continued on to medical school at the California College of Medicine in Los Angles graduating in 1963. Dr. Davis completed his internship at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston in July of 1964. He practiced in LaPorte, Texas for 2 years with Dr Nelson Yoder. Then in 1966 he opened his own office in Seabrook, Texas where he practiced for 41 years.

Dr. Davis served in many capacities through his professional career. His medical practice was in Seabrook, Texas where he served as Harris County Deputy Coroner for the Seabrook/Clear Lake area and he was the city doctor for The City of Seabrook Employees. He also served The Texas Highway Patrolman of the area. He was co-founder of Clear Lake Hospital.

Through the years he enjoyed coaching little league sports, collected chess sets, and enjoyed sailing. In the late 60’s, he received his small plane pilots license and enjoyed flying on weekends and after work. In the CB days, Ronnie enjoyed road trips to visit family making many laugh with his “Banty Rooster” handle. 10-4 good buddy! He had a amazing knack for reading people and within a hour, they had a Ronnie Davis Special nickname for life. He loved animals and raised orphaned deer as well as Texas Longhorns. He was fond of his bull named Vindicator. But ever since he was 6 years old, he wanted to practice medicine and that was his passion. He was a member of the Liberty Church of Christ.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his fathers, Claude A. Robinson and E.T. Davis; his mother, Talitha Davis and stepmother, Betty Robinson. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ollie Damek Davis of Dayton; his children, Glenn Davis and wife Angela and Ronnette Davis Arnold and husband Robert; grandson, Nicholas Chandler Davis; sisters, Eva Lynell Beham and Margaret Eleanor Pennington; brothers, Jeffery Davis; Victor Davis and wife Billie Jo; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of lifelong friends.

Services for Dr. Ronald Davis will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Liberty Church of Christ located at 3201 North Main in Liberty, Texas. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will have a viewing for family only from 10:00 am until 10:30 am and viewing for friends from 10:30 am until service time at 11:00 am on Tuesday at Liberty Church of Christ. The family and church requests to please bring your mask, maintain social distancing and let’s keep everyone safe

