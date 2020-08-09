Karen Goodwin, age 67 of Houston, Texas passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born August 30, 1952 in Mena, Arkansas to parents Burl and Patsy Jenkins. She is preceded in death by her father, Burl Jenkins; and grandparents, Homer and Iona Meridieth, Cash and Josie Jenkins.

Survivors include her husband, Ben Goodwin; mother, Patsy Jenkins; daughters, Brigitte Gonzalez and Patti Selph; brother, Mike Jenkins; grandchildren, Asa Selph and Jocelyn Selph; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

