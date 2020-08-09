Cheryl Lynn Goodwin, 57, of Dayton passed away on August 7, 2020. Cheryl was born January 16, 1963 in Texas City, Texas to parents Gerald Hopper and Patsy Webb Hopper.

Cheryl had been a resident of Dayton since 2002 and had previously lived in Baytown. She loved her family especially her grandchildren.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Dan Goodwin; children, Joel Miranda and wife Catherine, Chelsea Porter and husband Ryan and Corey Decker; grandchildren, Raiden Decker, Carson Decker, Machia Porter, Sophie Decker, Willow Miranda, Evie Porter and Oliver Decker; brothers, Charles Miranda and wife Natalie, and Andre Miranda; sister, Dana Lawson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Cheryl will be 12:00 noon, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Miranda officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12 noon on Wednesday at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

