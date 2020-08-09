Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 6, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 6, 2020:

  • Lawson, Mason Payne – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County-Interfering With Duties of Public Servant
  • Lemasters, Raymond Scott – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Minx, Jeremiah Leonard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Murphy, Robert Earl – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Partida, Nereida – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Perkins, Amber Nicole – Revocation of Probation-Prohibited Weapon
  • Randile, Lonzell Marquis – Public Intoxication
  • Svenson, Joseph – Public Intoxication
  • Urostegui-Diaz, Efrain – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
