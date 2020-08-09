Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 6, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 6, 2020:

Lawson, Mason Payne – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County-Interfering With Duties of Public Servant

Lemasters, Raymond Scott – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Minx, Jeremiah Leonard – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Murphy, Robert Earl – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Partida, Nereida – Driving While Intoxicated

Perkins, Amber Nicole – Revocation of Probation-Prohibited Weapon

Randile, Lonzell Marquis – Public Intoxication

Svenson, Joseph – Public Intoxication

Urostegui-Diaz, Efrain – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

