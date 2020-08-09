Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 7, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 7, 2020:

Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication

Elledge, Brittney Nicole – Disorderly Conduct

Harris, John Todd – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Joiner, Damion Omar – Assault on a Public Servant and Criminal Mischief

Leblanc, Montravious Dwayne – Theft of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana

Meyer, Laura Marie – Criminal Mischief

Moore, Richard Douglas – Theft of Property

Payan, Amy Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Presnull, Terry Wayne – Preventing Execution of Civil Process

Santana, Ismael Jr. – Injury to a Child, Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

