Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 7, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 7, 2020:
- Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication
- Elledge, Brittney Nicole – Disorderly Conduct
- Harris, John Todd – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Joiner, Damion Omar – Assault on a Public Servant and Criminal Mischief
- Leblanc, Montravious Dwayne – Theft of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana
- Meyer, Laura Marie – Criminal Mischief
- Moore, Richard Douglas – Theft of Property
- Payan, Amy Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Presnull, Terry Wayne – Preventing Execution of Civil Process
- Santana, Ismael Jr. – Injury to a Child, Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member