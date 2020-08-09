Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 7, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 7, 2020:

  • Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication
  • Elledge, Brittney Nicole – Disorderly Conduct
  • Harris, John Todd – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Joiner, Damion Omar – Assault on a Public Servant and Criminal Mischief
  • Leblanc, Montravious Dwayne – Theft of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana
  • Meyer, Laura Marie – Criminal Mischief
  • Moore, Richard Douglas – Theft of Property
  • Payan, Amy Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Presnull, Terry Wayne – Preventing Execution of Civil Process
  • Santana, Ismael Jr. – Injury to a Child, Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
