Elks Lodge provides faces masks to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

The masks made them impossible to see, but there were smiles on the faces of all Liberty Elks Lodge #2019 members and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office personnel who attended the donation of 50 full face shield/droplet protection masks that were donated to the sheriff’s office by the Elks Lodge.

“Such generous gifts to deserving groups and organizations is not unusual for this Elks Lodge as they quite often donate to veteran organizations in the way of food and financial support as well as sponsoring an annual Christmas Sweetheart program for special needs children and a host of other community projects in the local area,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, LCSO spokesperson.

All gifts and support are provided only through their own fundraising projects and donations from the public, as well their own pockets. “Elroy,” the Elks Lodge mascot, quite often attends schools and special events to the glee and wide-eyed enjoyment of children and even to display how the protective shields are to be worn as Elroy did today for the Sheriff’s Office.

Elks Exalted Ruler Benny Earp and Drug Awareness Chairman B.F. Williams described their community efforts that they, along with their attending Elk members, of which they are proud, such as raising drug awareness, helping disabled veterans and children, and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies.

DeFoor said the gifts to the Sheriff’s Office send a strong statement that local law enforcement agencies are supported by community service organizations such as Elks Lodge #2019.

Sheriff Rader said that he and his deputies deeply appreciate these potentially life-saving gift of protective face shields as they will be distributed to the deputies to be worn by both the deputy and any prisoner, witness or victim they may transport to assure the safety and well-being of both parties. He also said this is an important safety factor as so many first responders are now working in questionable environments and in personal contact situations that often times these face shields may be the difference between sickness and the health of the LCSO deputies as well as the public they are serving.

For more information on the Elks Lodge or to make a financial donation, call Earp at 936-334-4226.

