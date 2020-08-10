Fire destroys house in Tarkington

Tarkington firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night on SH 321 near the CR 2242 intersection to find a full-engulfed mobile home. The house was completely destroyed.

The home was an empty structure that had not occupied for quite some time, according to Tarkington Fire Chief Paul Gregory.

The cause of the fire is unknown. When asked if electrical problems might have sparked a blaze, Gregory said it is uncertain if power was connected to the home.

“The fire is still under investigation,” Gregory said.

Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller will continue the investigation.

Assisting Tarkington VFD with the fire were Plum Grove, HWY 321 and Cleveland fire departments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

