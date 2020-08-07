Michael Albert Loaiza, age 67 of Spring, Texas passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born May 12, 1953 in Orlando, Florida to parents Leo and Florence Jean Loaiza who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Barry Conviser and Arthur Loaiza; sister, Marilyn Evans; brother-in-laws, Gary Snodgrass and Thomas Hunt; niece, Lorie Snodgrass; and nephew, Sonny Hunt.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Ann Loaiza; daughter, Melissa Ann Deel and husband Jeremy; sister, Maxine Packard; granddaughter, Katelyn Deel; mother-in-law, Joyce Caldwell; sister-in-laws, JoAnne Snodgrass, Ellen Hyatt Conviser, and Debra Brown and husband Rex; brother-in-laws, Jerry Caldwell and wife Debbie, and Dale Bradley, Sr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. For those desiring donations may be made to Greenridge Missionary Baptist Church, 15001 Chipman Ln., Houston, TX 77060.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

