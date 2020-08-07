Russell William Allen, Sr., 54, of Dayton passed away Monday, August 4, 2020 at home. He was born September 17, 1965 in Berea, Ohio to parents, Othal Otis Allen and Wilma Irene Colgan Allen.

Russell had been a resident of Dayton for the past 26 years. He spent 19 years employed by the FAA. He enjoyed playing the guitar, flying drones and watching the Houston Astros.

Russell was preceded in death by his father, Othal Otis “Al” Allen. He is survived by his mother, Wilma Irene Colgan Allen of Dayton; his children, Tabitha A. Allen Mifflin and husband Miles and “Russ” Russell W. Allen, Jr.; brothers, Othal “Dale” Allen and wife Renea and Robert “Glen” Allen and wife Jackie; grandchild, Lucas Mifflin; aunts, Edith and Robert Pettinheo and Shirley Goodwyne; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Russell will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Pace-Stancil.

