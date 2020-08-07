Charles Donald Dillard “Donnie”, age 63, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born June 4, 1957 in Birmingham, Alabama to parents Charles Douglas Dillard and Wilma Hobbs. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Douglas Dillard; sister-in-law, Toni Dillard; and son-in-law, Joey Flatt.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela Dillard; mother, Wilma Hobbs; daughters, Dana Flatt,

Leanne Franks and husband Doug; sons, Eric Dillard and wife Jana, Bruce Dillard and wife Ashton; sister, Kaye McAdams and husband Layne; brother, Larry Dillard; grandchildren, Brooke Dillard, Kayleigh Adams, Jane Flatt, Logan Franks, Will Franks, Abagail Dillard, Lacey Dillard, Samantha Dillard, Dylan Killingsworth and Tyler Killingsworth; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

