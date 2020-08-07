Anita Montalvo Lozano and Ruben Lozano Sr.

Anita Montalvo Lozano, 69, of Liberty, Texas tragically passed away from Covid-19 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Twelve days later, on August 2, 2020, her husband Reuben Rodriquez Lozano Sr., 69, also passed away from Covid-19.

Anita was born in Wharton, Texas on March 2, 1951 to parents Juan Montalvo and Rafaela Cruz Montalvo. Reuben was born in Bay City, Texas on June 1, 1951 to parents Joe B. Lozano and Alice Henohosea Lozano. Anita and Reuben were happily married for fifty-three years. They were devoted to each other, and their family and friends. Anita was kind and loving to everyone she met. She was thoughtful and considerate. She brought up her children to be respectful and appreciative. Reuben was self-taught and a hard worker. He was a great provider for his family. Reuben was very clever and witty and had a great sense of humor. They traveled to many places together and enjoyed going on cruises with friends. They were both members of Line Camp Cowboy Church in Devers. Reuben and Anita truly loved each other. You could say they lived life for each other.

They were both preceded in death by their parents and their son Paul R. Lozano and great grandson Fredrick Davonte Stevenson Jr. Anita was also preceded in death by her brothers Bonne Montalvo, Domingo Montalvo, Juan Montalvo; and sister Georgia Garcia. Reuben was also preceded in death by brothers Paul R. Lozano, Pete R. Lozano, and Raymond R. Lozano. They leave behind to cherish their memory; son Ruben Lozano Jr and wife Christina; son Joe John Lozano; daughter Sandy Guerra; sisters Paula Amador and husband Ray, Margie Ascora, Josie Mejia, Inez Barron; brother Jesus Lozano and wife Elizabeth; grandchildren Kristina Lozano, Kayla Lozano and husband Jake Landry, Kathleen Lozano and husband Eli Lyons, Duwayne Jones, Carena Jones, Ruben A. Lozano, Sabrina Denise Lingle, KastorTroy Lingle; great-grandchildren KastorTroy Aceves, Maylah An’Marie Lingle and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are KastorTroy Lingle, Eli Lyons, Jake Landry, JJ Lozano, Cory Stinnett and Bill Sims.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11am-1pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis, Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will begin at 1pm at Allison’s. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

