Michael Ray Tanner, 62, of Dayton, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Michael was born November 4, 1957 in Lawton, Oklahoma to parents Milton Tanner and Nelda Bartzen Howard. He is preceded in death by his father and his sister, Belinda Theriot.

Mr. Tanner was a hard-working family man who loved motorcycles and traveling. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Dina M. Tanner; sons, Mark A. Tanner and wife Rhandie, Howard D. Tanner and wife Misty, and Marshall D. Tanner; daughter, Lena J. Tanner-Linkinhoker and husband Louis; his mother, Nelda Howard; brother, David E. Tanner and wife Angela; grandchildren, Taylor, Mason, Hannah, Jeremy, Brandon, Miranda, Madisen, Marshall Jr., and Stormie along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Mr. Tanner are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

