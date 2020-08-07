Lisa Gail Long was born May 31, 1962 in Pasadena Texas. She passed away on August 4, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lelia Long and Buddy Long and her sister Linesse Ferry. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and 2 nephews.

She is survived by her two daughters, Candis Colby & Leah Vittetoe, and 3 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Larry Long and wife, Diana of Pasadena, TX, James Long and wife, Laurie of Cleveland, TX, sisters Mickey Cline of Deer Park, TX, Leslie Long of Rye, TX, Jenifer Long and wife, Ida of Livingston, TX as well as aunts, cousins and a host of lifetime friends.

Lisa was born and raised in Pasadena, Tx attending school and working there for many years. In the early 80s, Lisa moved with her Mom and brother and younger sister to Big Thicket Lake Estates and lived there most of her life. She returned to Pasadena for a few years, lived in Livingston for a short time but always considered Big Thicket her home. For the last 2 years, she had moved to Pasadena to help her friend Alicia and was living there when she became ill.

The biggest joy in her life was her 2 daughters, Candis & Leah. She was so proud of them and shared their accomplishments with all who would listen.

Lisa did not have a perfect life nor was she a perfect person. She didn’t always make the best decisions and I’m sure she had her regrets. BUT WE DO KNOW THIS:

Lisa was the kindest, most giving person to all who knew her. She never had much but she would share what she had with any friend in need. She would share her food and her home with anyone that needed a place to stay whether it was friends or friends of friends or anyone that asked. She had the biggest heart and Caring spirit.

In recent years, Lisa’s friend Vanessa took her to church and Lisa enjoyed that. Lisa did believe in God and the power of prayer and we know she is rejoicing in Heaven with the Father and all her loved ones gone before her.

Lisa’s family, extended family and many lifelong friends will miss her dearly but know she is in a better place and no longer in pain.

A special Thank you, to her nephew Anthony who spent a lot of time with her in the last 2 months, helping her with Doctor’s appointments and testing and the maze you have to work through to get them. He checked on her often, making sure she had food and her medicine and made sure she went to the hospital when she couldn’t make it anymore. On her good days, he would take her to the Dollar Store where she could shop for hours on $30. He would take her to her penny machines where she loved to play. And he would help her take care and visit with her beloved dog, Roscoe.

Rest in peace Lisa. We will miss you forever but know that you are in a better place rejoicing with the Lord.

