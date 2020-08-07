Rachel Renee Wheeler Limbrick, 42, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, August 9, 1977 in Houston, Texas to Jack Leon Wheeler and Joyce Marie Ubnoski Wheeler. Rachel was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Marie Wheeler and son, Eric Dishongh Wheeler. Left to cherish her memory is her loving; daughter, Denisia Denee’ Limbrick; son, Jaksen Dwayne Wheeler; two brothers, Billy Wheeler and Bryan Ubnoski and wife Dani; two sisters, Angela Whitehead and Joy Ubnoski and husband Terry; grandson, Jaksen Dwayne Wheeler; nieces and nephews, Porter, Tyra, Railynn, Caleb, Audrey, and Austin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Rachel will be held at Neal Funeral Home on August 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Rachel will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rachel Renee Limbrick, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

