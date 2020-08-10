Frankie Doyle Taylor, 68, of Old River-Winfree, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 29, 1952, in Bentonville, Arkansas, to the late Marvin and Ineva Taylor. Frankie graduated from North Shore High School, class of 1970. A couple of years later, he joined the United States Army, where he proudly served his country until 1974.

Frankie worked as an operations supervisor with Oxy Vinyls, LP in Deer Park for thirty years before his retirement in 2018. In 2007, Frankie and his wife Barbara relocated from the North Shore area, making Old River-Winfree their new home.

Frankie pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for freshwater fishing and spending quality time with his many grandchildren who affectionately called him “fa daddy”. He also enjoyed eating, watching television, and catching a great deal on the clearance racks. Frankie was a simple and dedicated man who did not need much to make him happy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Frankie was preceded in death by his parents; and his son Shawn Patrick Taylor. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Barbara Sue Taylor; his children Corey Taylor and wife Jen, Brian Michael Taylor and wife Danyale, Michael Leatherwood and wife Jamie, Brian Chad Leatherwood and significant other Theresa and Brittany Wiser and husband Justin; his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister Judy Patin and husband Dale; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Fellowship of the Nations, 13305 Woodforest Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77015. A celebration of Frankie’s life will follow at 11am at the church, with Rev Johnny Brady officiating.

