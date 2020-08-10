Calvin Wesley Kirkland, 78, of Votaw, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr Kirkland was born on March 13, 1942, in Votaw, to the late Calvin Curtis Kirkland and Easter Bernice Knight. Mr. Kirkland was a retired logger. He was a United States Air Force veteran. Serving proudly and honorably, holding the rank of Sergeant.Popa love his family and was most proud of his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by all, who loved him.

Mr. Kirkland is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Allen Kirkland and sister, Norma Faye Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 38 years, Barbara L. Kirkland of Votaw; sons, Keith Jones and wife Dilcia of San Antonio, Kevin Kirkland of Votaw, Caleb Kirkland of Votaw; daughters, Laneigh Mefferd and husband Chris of Rye, Lanell Brown and husband Adam Aragon of Saratoga; grandchildren, Alexis Mefferd, Drake Kirkland and wife Tammra, Payton Jones, Christopher Mefferd and wife Sommer, Tyler Brown, Preston Jones, Trinity Mefferd, Keelyn Kirkland, Dreylynn Kirkland, Emma Brown, Ally Brown, Howdy Kirkland, Heidi Kirkland, Grayson Aragon, Aiden Jones, Emilia Jones, Elliott Jones Addison Jones, many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Encounter Church 3160 FM 2798 Votaw, TX. 77376 with Pastor Phil Love officiating. A gathering of family and friends will start and 10:00 am until service time at the church. Interment Votaw cemetery ln Votaw.

Honoring Mr. Kirkland as pallbearers are Drake Kirkland, Billy Jones, Keith Jones, Kevin Kirkland, Payton Jones, Tyler Brown, Christopher Mefferd, and Chris Mefferd. Honorary Pallbearers are Preston Jones, Keelyn Kirkland, Billy Johnson, and Caleb Kirkland.

