Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 8, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 8, 2020:

  • Cline, Dylan Trey – Disorderly Conduct
  • Coronis, Robert Brick – Hold for Hardin County-Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon
  • Daughterty, Dustin Michael – Driving While Intoxicated, first, and Resisting Arrest
  • Gallander, Brian Ellis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • Gore, Jerry Lee Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Gore, Taylar Leigh – Disorderly Conduct
  • Hayes, Ryan Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rice, Rusty Warren – Accident Involving Damage
  • Robinson, Tyrell Dale – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Failure to Identify Fugitive and Parole Violation
  • Williams, Abner James – Criminal Non-Support
