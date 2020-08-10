Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 8, 2020:
- Cline, Dylan Trey – Disorderly Conduct
- Coronis, Robert Brick – Hold for Hardin County-Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon
- Daughterty, Dustin Michael – Driving While Intoxicated, first, and Resisting Arrest
- Gallander, Brian Ellis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
- Gore, Jerry Lee Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Gore, Taylar Leigh – Disorderly Conduct
- Hayes, Ryan Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rice, Rusty Warren – Accident Involving Damage
- Robinson, Tyrell Dale – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Failure to Identify Fugitive and Parole Violation
- Williams, Abner James – Criminal Non-Support