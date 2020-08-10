Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 8, 2020:

Cline, Dylan Trey – Disorderly Conduct

Coronis, Robert Brick – Hold for Hardin County-Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon

Daughterty, Dustin Michael – Driving While Intoxicated, first, and Resisting Arrest

Gallander, Brian Ellis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

Gore, Jerry Lee Jr. – Public Intoxication

Gore, Taylar Leigh – Disorderly Conduct

Hayes, Ryan Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rice, Rusty Warren – Accident Involving Damage

Robinson, Tyrell Dale – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Failure to Identify Fugitive and Parole Violation

Williams, Abner James – Criminal Non-Support

