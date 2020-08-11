Kathe Lee Thompson, age 69 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born June 6, 1951 in Bangor, Maine to parents Joseph Leroy Thompson and Roberta Joanne Petrie who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Wesley Wodahl; son, James Allen Wodahl and wife Traci; brother, Stephen Thompson and wife Linda; sisters, Lynda Jo Thompson, Carla Wiswell and husband Patrick; grandchildren, Michael James Wodahl and Abigail Elizabeth Wodahl; stepsiblings, Rebecca Bryan, Laura Mims and husband Ronnie, John Bryan and wife Judy, and Howard Stephen Bryan; dog, Minnie; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Family Faith Church, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will be held at Harris County Cemetery, Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

