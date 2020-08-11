Jerry Reeves, 75, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on Thursday, April 12, 1945 in Diboll, Texas. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Reeves and Eula Lea (Painter) Reeves; brothers, Kenneth Burel, John Thomas, Edsel, and Tommy Ray; sisters, Ona Mae, Frances Ellen, Nelly Katherine, and Virgie Ann. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Andy Reeves and wife Kristie, Sherry Reeves and Jo Baugus; brother, John Lucky; sister, Martha Jane; grandchildren, Madison Reeves, Austin Reeves, Sammie Reeves, Andrew Reeves, Mandy Laskoskie, and Blaine Cleveland; great grandchildren, Loki Laskoskie, Rykr Laskoskie, and Kennedy Friez; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Jerry was a mechanic for Moffett Motors in Cleveland, Texas for 32 years. He was incredibly good at his work and enjoyed helping people.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

