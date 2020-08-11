Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2020:

  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • Gails, Demarcus Dwain – Public Intoxication
  • Hipolito, Salomon Roman – Prohibited Substance or Items in Correctional Facility, Failure to Obey Traffic Sign, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Presnull, Terry Wayne – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation
  • Segura, Antonio Jose – Assault/Family Violence
