Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2020:

Citizen, Christopher Paul – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

Gails, Demarcus Dwain – Public Intoxication

Hipolito, Salomon Roman – Prohibited Substance or Items in Correctional Facility, Failure to Obey Traffic Sign, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Presnull, Terry Wayne – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation

Segura, Antonio Jose – Assault/Family Violence

