Sterling Funeral Home, Dayton Chamber host networking event

With monthly luncheons still on hold due to the pandemic, businesses and chambers of commerce have had to get a little creative to keep up with networking. On Tuesday, the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and Sterling Funeral Home teamed up to host a networking event in the parking lot of the funeral home.

Around 40 or so people were treated to sausage on a stick, potato salad, chips, drinks and snocones, and dined on picnic tables shielded from the hot sun by a canopy.

Business leaders swapped stories about how they were managing through the pandemic and talked about how grateful they were to have networking events to keep them connected to the community.

Sterling Funeral Home’s managing partner, Kim Mulkey, husband, Chuck, and the funeral home staff prepared and served the meal.

Linda Tate with Sterling Funeral Home picks a snocone flavor during a networking event on Tuesday organized by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and Sterling Funeral Home. Guests enjoyed a free lunch, snocones and fellowship.

Sterling Funeral Home staff prepare plates of food for guests at a networking luncheon on Tuesday hosted by the funeral home and the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. Around 40 or so people attended the luncheon, which was held in the funeral home parking lot.

