David Raymond Clark, age 78 of New Caney, Texas passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born November 21, 1941 in North Adams, Massachusetts to the late Raymond O. and Martha Elizabeth Hyde Clark. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Joy Reed Clark; son, Gaelen P. Clark; and brothers, Robert Clark, Harry G. Clark, and Donald W. Clark.

Carolyn was the love of David’s life and his children were his joy. David attended North Adams State College (now Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts) in North Adams. He retired as an elementary school principal in 2002 after a forty-year education career in both Texas and Massachusetts. David’s children enjoyed summers traveling the country with their parents, camping and making memories. In retirement, the Clarks continued to travel; camping with the Slow Pokes camping group and making many friends during their travels. In their 53 year marriage, they traveled to all 50 states. David and Carolyn both loved to read and often sat together at their dining room table doing Sudoku puzzles and reading. David also enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren. The Clarks moved to Texas in 1980 and were long-time residents in the New Caney area.

Survivors include his son, David Clark, Jr.; daughters, Wendy Stewart and husband Mike, and Susan Holt and husband Max; grandchildren, Alex Clark, Marissa Holt, Joseph Banda, Schon Holt, Kama Stokley and Mila Clark; Max, his faithful canine companion and protector; and Scamper, the cat; and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

