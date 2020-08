The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 10, 2020:

Davis, Louis Lee – Parole Violation

Green, Paula Denise – Public Intoxication

Mathis, Jonah – Money Laundering

Ortiz-Cornejo, Pablo Felipe – License Required and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Robins, Jackie Wayne Jr. – Criminal Trespass

Vega, Rebeca Aldana – Driving While Intoxicated

Davis, Louis Lee

Green, Paula Denise

Mathis, Jonah

Ortiz-Cornejo, Pablo Felipe

Robins, Jackie Wayne Jr.

Vega, Rebeca Aldana

Share this: Twitter

Facebook