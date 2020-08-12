City of Daisetta commended by TML for excellence of natural gas system

The City of Daisetta and the City’s Lead Operator John Wright have been commended by the Texas Municipal League for 10 years of excellent performance ratings for the City’s natural gas lines and for scoring a perfect 100 points for 2020.

Wright, 70, is the lead operator of the City’s natural gas system and has worked for the City for nine years.

Only a small percentage of Texas cities receive this particular recognition and an even smaller number receive a perfect score, according to City leaders.

To achieve this commendation, the City’s auditing for the approximately 10 miles of natural gas lines had to be in perfect order. All testing had to be performed appropriately and on time, records had to be maintained, and repairs and problems within the system had to be repaired or corrected immediately.

“The City wants to thank Mr. Wright for his hard work,” the City released in a statement to the media.

The Texas Municipal League, made up of cities across the state, is an organization that advocates for and works with cities to further their best interests through education, representation, administrative services and partnerships. There are 1,160 Texas cities that make up the Texas Municipal League.

