Liberty County approved for voting centers

Casting a ballot in the Nov. 3 general election in Liberty County just got a little easier with the county approved to participate in the Texas Vote Center Program. The availability of the Texas Vote Center Program was passed by the Texas Legislature and is administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

Voting centers will allow Liberty County voters to cast their ballots on election day at any voting location in the county, regardless of their assigned polling location. This process will simply mirror what already occurs during early voting.

Participation in the program is the result of the hard work of the Liberty County Elections Administration staff. Two public hearings and an extensive application process had to be successfully completed before participation was granted.

“Residents will be able to vote at any voting location. If they live in Big Thicket and are in Liberty or Cleveland doing business, they can vote there. Say the line is 200-people deep at a location in Dayton, then the voter can go to any of the other voting locations,” said Klint Bush, elections administrator. “If they are in Plum Grove but aren’t happy about their polling location, they can drive into Cleveland and vote there instead.”

This means that election workers will no longer have to redirect voters to other polling places, ensuring that all votes are counted and residents have ample opportunities to vote on Election Day.

“We will now have 20 voting locations in the County, as opposed to 30, resulting in significant cost savings to local taxpayers. Historically, on Election Day, a voter must cast their ballot at their neighborhood polling place,” he continued.

Bush said that the establishment of voting centers is the first step in a two-step process to make voting more available to all residents.

“Step 2 is establishing a set list of polling locations, so people know what to expect and there are no surprises,” he said.

For the upcoming general election, voters should pay attention to some slight changes in polling locations as the County has had to readjust due to problems with some of the previous locations. For example, residents accustomed to voting at the Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church are being redirected to The Lighthouse Church in Moss Hill, located at 17283 SH 146. A polling location in Plum Grove also has moved from a church to the Santa Fe Administration/Activities Building, 1680 CR 3549, Plum Grove.

ELECTION DAY VOTING CENTERS

Moss Hill – The Lighthouse Church 17283 HWY 146 North – Moss Hill Hardin – Hardin City Hall 142 County Road 2010 – Hardin Devers – Devers ISD 201 S. Chism St – Devers Liberty – Jack Hartel Building 318 San Jacinto St – Liberty Moss Bluff – Calvary Baptist Church 15 CR 129 – Liberty Cleveland – Cleveland Civic Center 210 Peach Ave – Cleveland Tarkington – Oak Shade Baptist Church 1807 Cr 2212 – Cleveland Tarkington – Hi-Way Tabernacle 108 CR 2250 – Cleveland Dayton – Dayton ISD Admin Building 100 Cherry Creek Rd – Dayton Raywood – Sacred Heart Catholic Church 3730 FM 160 N – Raywood Daisetta – Hull-Daisetta ISD 117 North Main HWY 770 Daisetta Eastgate – St. Annes Catholic Church 744 CR 622 – Dayton Romayor – Romayor Baptist Church 307 FM 2610 – Romayor Ames – Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 101 Donatto Road – Ames Cleveland – Douglas School Gym 900 Samuel Wiley Dr. Cleveland Kenefick – Kenefick Southern Baptist Church 3536 FM 1008 Kenefick Dayton – Dayton Community Center 801 S. Cleveland – Dayton Plum Grove – Sante Fe Administration/Activities Bldg 1680 CR 3549 – Cleveland Westlake – South Liberty County VFD 8704 FM 1409 – Dayton Cleveland – St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church 60 FM 1010 – Cleveland

Polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 3, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting locations include the following:

Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Avenue, Cleveland, Texas;

Hardin City Hall, 142 C.R. 2010, Hardin, Texas;

Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, Texas; and

Jack Hartel Community Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, Texas;

The hours and dates for early voting are Oct. 13-16, from 9 to 4 p.m.; Oct. 19, from 9 to 4 p.m.; Oct. 20-23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 24 and 26, 9 to 4 p.m.; Oct. 27-28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Oct. 29 and 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

APPLICATIONS FOR BALLOT BY MAIL

to request a ballot by email, send a request by mailing Liberty County Election Administrators Office, 1923 Sam Houston St., Liberty, TX 77575, or by emailing elections@co.liberty.tx.us

