Livingston teen missing, family seeks help locating him

The family of a missing teen from Livingston is asking for the public’s help in locating him. Charles Dooley Calcote, 17, went missing around 5 a.m. Aug. 6 from the 500 block of Hawkins Road in Livingston.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a tiny “R” on it, blue jeans with a hole in the knee and was barefoot. The only possession he is known to carry is a keychain with a mini flashlight and whistle on it.

He is described as a white male with an olive complexion. He is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has golden brown hair and brown eyes.

Calcote has scars on his face and head, including a half-circle scar by his mouth. He is the survivor of a dog attack.

The search for Calcote is being assisted by 1st Priority Search and Recovery and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information on Calcote’s whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810 or 1st Priority at 979-402-6020, 979-645-1177, 817-476-0313 or 832-807-9421, or send email to txpersonfinder@aol.com.

Charles Dooley Calcote

