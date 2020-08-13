Shirley Claudette Allen, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born March 23, 1940 in Texas City, Texas to parents Edwin Burrows and Willie Mae Wheeler who preceded her in death along with her sister, Billie Jean Pechacek; brother, Robert Burrows; and husband, Elmer Allen.

Survivors include her son, William Allen and wife Leah; daughters, Debbie Murray and husband Bob, and Mary Allen; grandchildren, Kayla Wood and husband Jeffrey, Lauren Cox and husband Jordan, Blake Murray and wife Rebecca, Mannie Balladares, Breana Balladares, Mary Allen, Abby Allen, and Liam Allen; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Miller, Jase, Barrett, Asher, and Noah; and grand dog, Huck.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. A memorial service will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

