Nancy Marlene Sadler, 52, of Dayton, passed away at her home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Nancy was born on August 7, 1968 in Houston, Texas to parents Sherry Neil Hancock and Aretta Marlene Cannon Hancock. She is preceded in death by her father, Neil Hancock; husband, Danny Sadler; and sister, Carla Conley.

Nancy was a true “Mama’s girl” throughout her entire life, from sitting around the table as a young girl singing old country songs like “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton, to going through life having her mother as her best friend, she always considered her mom as “her person”. Nancy loved to bake and passed that passion down to her daughters. She also loved seafood, especially Red Lobster. One of Nancy’s greatest joys in life was her grandkids, she would always end conversations with her children by saying “Kiss the babies for me”. Though Nancy’s life wasn’t easy as she struggled with health issues she always kept a positive attitude and for that she will always be remembered by those who dearly loved her.

Nancy is survived by her children, Amber Cavasoz and husband Jacques of Canton, Texas, Jesse Dike and wife Monica of Tyler, Texas, Charles “DJ” Sadler of Dayton, Texas, and Tonya Padgett and husband Dylan of Norfolk, Virginia; her mother, Marlene Hancock of Dayton, Texas; sisters, Deanna Ferguson, and Sherri Lynn Porter and husband Kent, all of Dayton, Texas; brothers, Clifford Hancock and wife Carol of Canastota, New York; brother-in-law, Kenneth Sadler of Kingston, Tennessee; grandchildren, Elijah Cavasoz, Jesse Dike, Emma Dike, Isaiah Cavasoz, and Kendalynn Sadler; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. All arrangements for Mrs. Sadler are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

