Sarah Latiolais Cerrone was reunited with her loving parents, Mike and Cissy Latiolais; sister, Cindy Latiolais Jenkins; 3 dogs; and 7,000 cats in her peaceful passing on August 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. The world was graced with her love, selfless service, warmth, and friendship for 62 years.

Sarah was born in Port Aransas, Texas, on August 22, 1957. Her family moved to Anahuac when she was one. After graduating from Anahuac High School, she worked in many roles for Chambers County through 40 years of service. She led divisions as a Graphic Artist, Director of Economic Development & Special Projects, and served as co-chairman of Chambers County Day at the Capitol since 1999. Sarah secured $70 million in grants that funded economic and social enhancements including Fort Anahuac Park Levee Road and Boardwalk, Whites Park Arena, community boat ramps, bird watching exhibits, and housing for community members displaced by hurricanes. She was on the original Texas Gatorfest committee and served as chairman from 1995 until 2018. Our community will forever be better because she dedicated her life to making Chambers County a better place.

Sarah treasured her amazing friend-family and her extended Cajun family. She loved to paint towns red on trips and regale us with her sharp wit and contagious laughter. Her two grandsons were the light of her life, and she spoiled them with love and treats. Sarah had a soul-passion for music and singing loudly. She loved cooking huge meals, inventing wild cocktails, sewing, and crafting. Everything she did, she did it well. Everything she made, she made it better. Everything she was, was just special.

Sarah’s larger than life love is now the greatest legacy we will forever cherish. She touched so many lives and simply did not know a stranger. Her love lives on through the kindness and joy she created in her giving spirit and in the legacy she left behind: son, Michael Cerrone; niece, Jessica Jenkins; nephew, Barkley Jenkins; two grandsons, Miko Cerrone and Otis Nicolson; and many, many people who called Sarah family and whose lives will forever be bettered by knowing and being loved by Sarah.

Honoring the family as honorary pallbearers will be Cade Witherspoon, Grant Wilborn, Justin Jenkins, Mark Porter, Victor Kruger, Kim Turner, John A. Miller, Ben Beaoui, Greg Edwards, Allen Buford, Scottie Peltier, Michoh Theriot, and Grant Smith.

Sarah was a loving Daughter, Aunt, Nana, Friend, Leader, Boss, Mom, Grandma, Crazy Cat Lady, and Coonass. She will forever be missed.

A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held at 10am, on Friday, August 14, 2020, in the arena at Whites Park, 225 White Park Road in Hankamer, Texas.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, safe social distancing and facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

