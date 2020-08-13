Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2020:

Green, Paula Denise – Disorderly Conduct

Jaramillo, Antonio – Public Intoxication

Meldrum, Stephanie Nicole – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Notgrass, Reba Jean – Revocation of Community Supervision-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Roden, Misty Rene – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property

Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Criminal Trespass

Spurlock, Donna Michelle – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 years of age

Terry, Brenda Lee – Driving While Intoxicated

