Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2020:
- Green, Paula Denise – Disorderly Conduct
- Jaramillo, Antonio – Public Intoxication
- Meldrum, Stephanie Nicole – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
- Notgrass, Reba Jean – Revocation of Community Supervision-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Roden, Misty Rene – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property
- Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Criminal Trespass
- Spurlock, Donna Michelle – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 years of age
- Terry, Brenda Lee – Driving While Intoxicated
Looks like a disproportionally bad day for the feminine gender on this report.