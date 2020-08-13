Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2020:

  • Green, Paula Denise – Disorderly Conduct
  • Jaramillo, Antonio – Public Intoxication
  • Meldrum, Stephanie Nicole – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
  • Notgrass, Reba Jean – Revocation of Community Supervision-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Roden, Misty Rene – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property
  • Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Criminal Trespass
  • Spurlock, Donna Michelle – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 years of age
  • Terry, Brenda Lee – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Green, Paula Denise
  • Jaramillo, Antonio
  • Meldrum, Stephanie Nicole
  • Notgrass, Reba Jean
  • Roden, Misty Rene
  • Simmons, Lakenya Rene
  • Spurlock, Donna Michelle
  • Terry, Brenda Lee

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.