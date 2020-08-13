Dayton City Council votes to amend city manager’s contract

At a special-called meeting on Wednesday, Dayton City Council voted to amend City Manager Theo Melancon’s contract following an investigation by an outside law firm into complaints made against him.

Dayton City Manager Theo Melancon

Information about the investigation will not be made public as it is a personnel matter.

The details of the amended contract are not available at this time because the contract is still being prepared and must be signed for it to go into effect. However, Bluebonnet News was told that all parties – Dayton City Council and Melancon – have agreed to the terms.

The City Manager will remain in his position.

The law firm handling the independent investigation was Blank Rome, LLP, of Houston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

