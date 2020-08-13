Cleveland PD: Motorists asked to watch for children in school zones

The school year will be officially starting for many students in our area and Cleveland Police Department is requesting motorists to be vigilant and watch for students along the roadways.

“Although it has been almost half a year since students have actually attended school, we want to remind vehicle operators to not become content with not seeing pedestrians along the streets,” said Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

Some students have already begun practice for extra-curricular activities such as: band, football and volleyball. Cleveland Police Department wants to encourage motorist to be watchful of children walking on or near roadways.

“There are many streets in our neighborhoods that don’t have sidewalks, and people use the edge of the paved roadway to walk or ride their bicycles. On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, citizens will see more motorist and pedestrian traffic traveling on, or near our city streets,” Broussard said. “We encourage citizens to get up a little earlier, so they don’t find themselves running late and having to rush. We recommend drivers take an extra moment or two to look for children at intersections, or those who may be about to cross the roadway. Drivers are being warned to slow down; we believe many of our streets will be a lot busier than in the past. Many students will be crossing the streets; both buses and parents will be dropping, and picking up children.”

Motorists are encouraged to show respect for one another, be courteous and have patience.

Drivers should make sure there are no distractions inside their vehicles, especially cell phones. Use of cell phones is prohibited in school zones where signs are posted. Drivers should pay close attention and stay alert when approaching or traveling in school zones. Officers will be working school zones and watching for speeders and cell phone violators for the protection of our children.

Motorists on the highway or public streets are asked to stop before reaching a school bus operating flashing warning lights when loading or unloading students. Traffic shall stop when approaching from either direction. Motorists should not proceed until the bus resumes motion or the visual warning signal lights are no longer activated.

Motorists who commit the offense of “Fail to stop or remain stopped for a school bus” commit a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not less than $500 and no more than $1,250. For a second conviction, the judge may order a person’s license to be suspended for at least six months (see Texas Transportation Code Sec. #545.066).

“Police, as well as many citizens, are being faced with significant and different challenges more than ever before. Some of those challenges can be frustrating and not clear at first, but there are set rules, guidelines and policies each person must try to follow,” Broussard said. “Wishing everyone a great school year, let each of us make a positive impact in our community’s health and safety.”

