L-D Chamber hosting ‘Lunch on the Run’ on Aug. 25

The Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce will have another “Lunch on the Run” Tuesday, August 25, from 10:30 a.m. until sold out!

Board Chairman Candy Rucka and her team of directors and volunteers will be in front of the Liberty location of the Chamber, 1801 Trinity St., across from the City of Liberty back parking area.

Lunch will be a pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookie and a bottled water or soft drink of your choice for only $10. The pork is prepared by Hardin Grocery and Meat Market. Call ahead to 936-346-1286 or 936-336-5736 to place your order.

As the Chamber is being mindful of safety protocols, you can drive through the pick-up area in front of the chamber and your lunch will be handed to you.

“We miss having the monthly luncheons and informative speakers, but we will continue with ‘Lunch on the Run’ until restrictions are lifted. Please continue to shop and dine local. It may make the difference in a business being able to stay open or be forced to close. Yes! It is that important! We must keep ‘our own’ going,” said Chamber Director Mary Ann Campbell.

Please make your reservations to the above numbers. You can also send email to chamber@imsday.com or text to 936-334-3339. Payments may be made by cash or check when you pick up your order.

Deliveries can be made within the City of Liberty or the City of Dayton.

