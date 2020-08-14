Summer enrollment up 10 percent at Lone Star College

Lone Star College experienced a 10.4 percent increase in summer enrollment from a year ago. LSC reported 67,731 enrolled students in summer 2020 compared to 61,375 in summer 2019.

“Lone Star College has been working hard to ensure students have access to higher education during this pandemic,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “I am proud of our students who are persevering through these very difficult times and want them to know their safety and success remain our priority.”

A Texas Higher Education Summer 2020 Preliminary Headcount report showed 33 percent of Texas community colleges experienced growth in summer enrollment year to year. Overall, eight Texas regions had increases in summer enrollments while two regions saw declines.

“Community colleges like Lone Star College are the right choice for many people,” said Kyle Scott, Ph.D., LSC vice chancellor Strategic Priorities. “Students can continue their education close to home or even from home at very affordable tuition rates.”

In order to ensure the safety of LSC students, faculty and staff, everyone will be required to undergo a temperature check and wear a mask when entering a LSC building. Personal Protection Equipment will be provided for those who don’t have them.

Learn more on how LSC is preparing for the fall semester at LoneStar.edu/Fall2020. Class start dates are available throughout the year and many students qualify for financial assistance which covers educational expenses including tuition, fees, books and supplies.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

