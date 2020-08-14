Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 12, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 12, 2020:

Cook, Kristin Taylor – Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Day, Kathy Ann – Terroristic Threat

Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Disorderly Conduct

Krustchinsky, Codey Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ortiz-Diaz, Agustin – Intoxication Assault, Driving While Intoxicated – second

Solis, Miguel Amaury – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Speeding 10 percent or more above posted limit

Willard, Amanda Elizabeth – Driving While License Invalid

