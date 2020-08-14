Lawanda Joyce Wilson, 75, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 She was born on Saturday, February 24, 1945 in Houston, Texas to Robert Ovalton Kelley and Joyce Nell Kelley, both of whom have preceded her in death. Lawanda was also preceded in death by, brother, Donald Kelley and wife Mae, sister, Margie Placker and husband Mackon, sister, Patsy Cox and husband Phillip, granddaughter, Hillary Bryanne Jackson. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years David Wilson; two daughters, Lori Jackson and husband Trevor, Melissa Wilson; brother, Tommy Kelley and wife Brenda; four Grandchildren, Bryan Jackson, Tyler Jackson, Hannah Jackson, Chloe Pennington; great-grandchild, Brennan Wayne Jackson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Lawanda will be held at Neal Funeral Home on August 15, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Lawanda will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Paige Bostwick officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

